Spider-Man: Remastered cuts a reference to Marvel’s Avengers

In Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, Insomniac has removed a line referencing the Marvel's Avengers game from Square Enix.

The changed reference was first noted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller yesterday (thanks, Eurogamer). Originally, the line from Spider-Man when standing in front of Avenger's HQ in New York City was "Avengers Tower, so cool! Too bad they're never around to use it. They're on the west coast or something. Probably surfing." Turns out the remastered version of the game on PS5 removes those final two sentences.

Interesting.Spider-Man 2018 originally referenced the Avengers being on the West Coast in this scene.This year, the Avengers game saw the team based in San Francisco.Spider-Man Remastered on #PS5 no longer makes the West Coast reference. pic.twitter.com/W6zxNa4JidNovember 11, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

So the quote in the remastered game now reads "Avengers Tower, so cool! Too bad they're never around to use it." It would seem Insomniac has removed the reference Spider-Man makes to the Avengers being busy on the west coast which, if you've played Marvel's Avengers, you'll know chiefly takes place on the west coast of America.

It's unclear why Insomniac has removed this reference to Square Enix's Avengers game. Putting our detective hats on for a moment, it could be a move to put some distance between the two games, since Spider-Man is slated to appear as a DLC character in Marvel's Avengers at some point down the line (as a PlayStation exclusive, at that).

It would be perfectly reasonable for the average consumer to assume that Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Avengers share a connected world. If Insomniac and Square Enix wanted to avoid this confusion, this is certainly one way to achieve that.

Spider-Man: Remastered is due out on PS5 later this week on November 12, bundled in with the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. To see what we made of the junior web-slinger's debut solo adventure, head over to our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.

For a full list of all the other games you can expect to play on Sony's next-gen console on day one, head over to our PS5 launch games guide for more.