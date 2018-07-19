Spider-Man PS4 looks great in new SDCC 2018 trailer, and you can play it on a Spidey-themed PS4 Pro

We're just a little over a month away from being able to swing around New York as the amazing, spectacular, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on PS4 , and Marvel isn't going to let us forget that any time soon. Despite releasing a new trailer and showing off extensive gameplay at E3 2018 just last month, Marvel and Insomniac have released a new trailer for Spider-Man PS4 at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

As you might expect, it looks pretty dang good. What you might not expect are some surprise villain appearances, plus Peter Parker teaming up with... well, I don't want to spoil it. Have a look for yourself below:

After revealing this newest story trailer, Marvel, Sony, and Insomniac had another surprise up their collective sleeves: a new suit for Parker to wear, designed by Adi Granov - a comic and film artist who, among other things, did concept work for the first Avengers movie. It's called the Velocity Suit, and you can see it in action here:

Those who pre-order the game will get instant access to the Velocity Suit, as well as the Spider-Punk and Iron Spider (Infinity War version) suits, though anyone will be able to unlock them in-game regardless of whether they plunk down money early or not.

Last but certainly not least, Marvel announced a Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle, which will launch alongside the game on September 7. It'll only be available in the US and Canada (sorry UK fans) and will cost $399.99 USD. Pre-orders are live now.

According to the PlayStation Blog , Spider-Man on PS4 Pro can achieve "2160p dynamic 4K resolution ... through temporal injection" which... dang if that doesn't sound fancy. But really, the main draw here is owning a PS4 Pro console with the Spider-Man symbol boldly emblazoned on the top, plus an equally vivid red-and-white DualShock 4 to go with it.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man / Does whatever a spider can / This game looks great / I am hyped / And will play / In 4K / Look out! / Here comes the Spider-Man