Spider-Man: No Way Home gets new poster referencing four villains

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the internet's buzziest movie. No one can quite believe that the live-action Spider-Verse is actually happening, with villains from every Spidey era coming back to the big screen. Thanks to a new poster, we know that four major Spider-Man enemies are returning.

First, the most obvious: Doctor Octopus's arms are shooting forward towards Peter Parker. We know Alfred Molina is definitely back as the bad guy, with the character previously making a big appearance in the first official trailer.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Look a little closer and you will also see Green Goblin riding his hovercraft in the background. That definitely looks like Willem Dafoe's version of the bomb-throwing nemesis – and while nothing's officially confirmed yet, we expect to see Tobey Maguire's first proper villain make an appearance in No Way Home.

Next to Green Goblin is a lightning strike – a clear reference to Jamie Foxx's Electro, who has long been confirmed to appear in the movie. And then there's a sandstorm going on behind Spider-Man, which nods to the Spider-Man 3 villain Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church. That's the first proper reference to him being in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, four villains – but for a Sinister Six we need... well... six! Who else could show up? There are multiple options, but seeing as we have enemies from all three movies in Sam Raimi's trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 already hinted at, it would make sense for one of the final two to be from Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man. That neatly lends itself to theories that Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans, will show up.

For the final member of the evil team, Spider-Man: No Way Home director could pluck from any of Tom Holland's films – or even Venom, who seemingly joined the MCU in the Venom 2 post-credits scene. We'll have to wait until December 17, when No Way Home finally reaches cinemas, to find out.

