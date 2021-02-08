Spider-Man: Far From Home had a hidden WandaVision Easter egg you probably didn't notice

Although Spider-Man: Far From Home came out in 2019, long before WandaVision arrived to Disney Plus, it might have teased the reality-twisting series. You’ll need some serious eagle eyes to spot this Easter egg, though.

As pointed out by Screen Rant, in the post-credits scene of Far From Home, a hexagonal shape can be spotted on a screen on the spaceship Nick Fury is working on. Stay with us…

(Image credit: Sony)

In WandaVision, Wanda has created an idyllic, suburban, sitcom-inspired life in Westview. It's protected by what seems to be a force field, which Darcy Lewis – working for the agency SWORD – christens the Hex, since it's shaped like a hexagon. So could that hexagonal shape on Fury's spaceship be the Hex?

It makes sense that Fury would be on board a SWORD ship, as the organization works adjacent to SHIELD, which Fury used to head up. With WandaVision heavily featuring SWORD, Fury may be checking in to see what the Earth-bound team are up to. The timeline almost fits, too. It's established in WandaVision episode 4 that the series takes place just after Avengers: Endgame. Far From Home is actually eight months on from the epic Avengers vs Thanos showdown, though, so it doesn’t quite line up, unless Fury is analyzing the Hex sometime after the events of WandaVision, or the series ends up spanning several months.

A more likely explanation for the hexagon, maybe, is that – as established in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – interstellar travel in the MCU can involve jumping through travel points shaped like, you guessed it, hexagons. Plus, the screen Fury is using to view his fake-vacation scene is comprised of hexagons, so it could be something to do with its programming.

Or it could just be a shape in the background, not meant to be scrutinized so closely. But one of the many things Marvel is good at is teasing future projects, and showing off how interconnected the universe is. There's also a massive level of attention to detail evident in WandaVision, from sitcom nods to the commercials telling the story of Wanda's traumatic life.

Whatever's going on in WandaVision, we're probably going to get answers soon – the series drops a new episode every Friday, and you can check out our WandaVision release schedule to find out exactly when, down to the minute. You can also find out which superhero flick made the top spot in our ranking of the best superhero movies of all time.