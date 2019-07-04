Spider-Man: Far From Home is apparently hiding a Fantastic Four reference in one of its final scenes

Need another excuse to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home? The Spidey sequel may be hiding a potential Fantastic Four tease during one of its final scenes. If true, this marks the first reference, direct or otherwise, to a Marvel property that was previously owned by Fox (Disney, who produce the MCU films, acquired the company earlier this year).

According to the eagle-eyed ComicBook.com, the tease for Marvel’s so-called First Family is shown just before the first of two Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scenes. No spoilers here, don’t worry, but make sure you keep an eye out during the sequence involving the webhead swinging through the streets of New York after the movie’s final battle.

At one point, he stops by what was once the Avengers Tower, which is now being renovated by an unseen new owner. It’s at this moment where, allegedly, Peter thwips past “a fence labeled with, ‘We can't wait to show you what comes next.’”

Then, the kicker: a sequence of numbers on the construction site count up from one right through to four, though the four is replaced by an ominous question mark.

Before we all go screaming “FANTASTIC FOUR CONFIRMED,” it’s worth tempering expectations. The number four isn’t just relevant to the team of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm, and The Thing.

Marvel Phase 4 is just around the corner and it could be a nod to the upcoming slate of new Marvel movies, rather than a pointed reference to a newly-acquired Fox brand. Still, it’s exciting to think about and would be an oh-so-Marvel move to include a little wink to tide fans over - and keep the debate raging.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has previously hinted that characters that once fell under the Fox umbrella, such as the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, do not factor into their current five-year plan for the MCU’s future. Of course, that doesn’t account for minor set-ups being weaved into the web of earlier movies.

Don’t get your hopes up (for now), but if this Fantastic Four tease rings true, Spider-Man will quite literally be on the ground floor of Marvel’s grandest expansion yet.

Here are the 12 biggest questions we have after watching the Spider-Man: Far From Home ending.