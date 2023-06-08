Beyond the Spider-Verse writers confirm it will conclude Miles' story

By Amy West
published

Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse
(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will officially conclude Miles Morales' story, writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have confirmed.

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the filmmaking duo were asked whether they always intending for the franchise to be a trilogy, to which Miller candidly replied: "We always knew there was more to tell and that there's a lot to explore, but it wasn't until we were working on [Across the Spider-Verse] that we realized that this was the middle piece. 

"So now, we actually have a proper plan and know what we're doing," Miller continued. "At the time, we were just painting ourselves into a corner and trying to find a way out." While the next film will wrap things up for Miles, he also pointed out that Across the Spider-Verse sets up arcs for several characters, hinting that the series could continue with a different focus. 

"But yeah, that's it for us," he laughed. "We're so tired."

Following on from its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees the titular Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunite with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and get catapulted into the Multiverse, where he encounters a whole bunch of Spider-People – and different worlds, too. When the gang come up against a new threat, Miles finds himself being hunted by his fellow webslingers, and is forced to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently scheduled for release on 29 March 2024, but fans are convinced the movie will be delayed. 

