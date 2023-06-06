Move over, Everything Everywhere All at Once – there's a new highest-rated Letterboxd movie of all time. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has already taken the top spot after its opening weekend in theaters, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on the social networking review site.

It's one of five movies to ever take the title, after the aforementioned Best Picture winner, the 1985 war drama Come and See, Bong Joo-ho's Parasite, and '70s classic The Godfather. The ranked list is based on the average weighted rating of all Letterboxd users and also includes titles like Goodfellas, Spirited Away, and The Shawshank Redemption.

Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged on top just three weeks after its release and Parasite took six months to reach the top spot, whereas Letterboxd announced the news about Across the Spider-Verse only four days after the latest animated web-slinging film was released on the big screen.

The long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sees the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for more multiversal adventures – and, this time, their paths cross with the Spider Society, led by the intimidating Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). And let's just say that Miguel and Miles don't quite see eye to eye on everything…

