Spider-Man 2 features a returning enemy from the first game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see the return of Mr. Negative, one of the chief antagonists from the original game.

Yesterday, developer Insomniac premiered a brand new story trailer for Spider-Man 2, straight from San Diego Comic Con. You can check out the trailer just below, which quietly reveals that none other than Mr. Negative will be returning in some form from the original game, and after having murdered Jefferson Morales, the father of Miles Morales, no less.

You might recall that in the original game, Mr. Negative is defeated by Spider-Man near the finale, and ultimately arrested at some point later. He's referenced in Miles Morales, but never seen in the spin-off. We don't see Mr. Negative in his traditional villain design in the trailer above, but instead as regular old human Martin Li, which could mean he's not necessarily back as a villain in the sequel.

IGN reported that at a panel after the new trailer, Insomniac revealed the sequel will take place roughly nine to 10 months after Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The death of Jefferson Morales took place in the original Insomniac game, so prior to Miles's own adventure, but it certainly looks like Miles isn't just going to let the past events go.

The new Spider-Man 2 trailer also finally killed the Venom debate, asserting that Harry Osborn is the one powering the beastly new foe. There's been a tonne of debate online for a while about who would be using the symbiote in the sequel, especially after Insomniac threw out that Eddie Brock wouldn't be in the new game.

