New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story trailer and limited-edition PS5 console revealed

PlayStation has revealed a new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story trailer and limited-edition PS5 console based on the upcoming superhero sequel.

Both the console and the trailer were revealed during San Diego Comic Con 2023. The beautifully designed console and controller feature a black and red design with the Spider-Man logo featured prominently and what looks like the symbiote taking over the console from the lower corner. The limited edition bundle includes the console, DualSense controller, and a digital copy of the game. Pre-orders go live on July 28 via PlayStation Direct, where you'll also be able to buy the custom console covers and controller separately if you already have a PS5.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation)

The story trailer seems to strongly suggest that Harry Osborn, Peter Parker's best friend, ultimately becomes the main antagonist Venom. It's also the first we've seen of Insomniac's take on Harry, a popular character from the Spider-Man movies and comic books who you can read all about right here.

This story is developing...