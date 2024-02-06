Spider-Man 2 fans need to check out Best Buy's deal of the day

Best Buy is currently running a 24 hour flash sale, but the biggest discount for Spider-Man 2 fans is the good old deal of the day. We rarely see too many PS5 deals included in this section of the site but you'll find Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales available for just $19.99 right now (was $49.99) - a $30 saving and a return to its lowest ever price.

This is a shorter adventure than the blockbuster sequel that hit the shelves late last year, but it's still a fantastic snapshot of New York's favorite hero. We've only ever seen this $19.99 sale price once before, and that was during last year's Black Friday offers. Otherwise, this is a $40 title even when it's on sale.

If you're yet to swoop into these games at all, we'd recommend checking out the Ultimate Edition instead. This nets you both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the original Spider-Man game remastered. It's also currently on sale in Walmart's PS5 deals, kicked down from $69.99 to just $38.52 - about a buck cheaper than Best Buy. That's not quite a historic record low - we saw this version dip down to $34.99 over Black Friday - but it's still incredibly impressive considering the overall value on offer. You'll have to move fast, though, because both of these PS5 deals will be off the table when midnight rolls around.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Miles Morales' solo tale can be yours for just $19.99 in Best Buy's latest deal of the day. That means you're saving $30 overall and scoring a record low price on a fantastic title. Buy it if: ✅ You're waiting for a Spider-Man 2 discount

✅ You enjoyed the first game

✅ You don't want to sink countless hours in Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a game size like the original game Price Check: Walmart: $30.80 | Amazon: $34.09



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | $69.99 $38.52 at Walmart

Save $31 - If you haven't played the original game, we'd recommend spending a little more today and grabbing the Ultimate Edition. It's $31.47 off at Walmart, dropping both titles down to just $38.52. Buy it if: ✅ You haven't played the original yet

✅ You're waiting to catch up before playing 2

✅ You like open world adventures Don't buy it if: ❌ You've played the original Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: $39.97

Should you buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Spider-Man Miles Morales was unleashed right alongside the PS5 itself. It was one of the first games to truly show off the next generation's graphics and it still holds up today. Of course, this is a shorter title - coming in at around 7 - 8 hours in total. That means it's a bit of a tall order at $49.99, even if it does look, play, and sound amazing. Thankfully, today's PS5 deals are getting you there for much less than that.

If you're a fan of Spider-Man 1 and you're yet to get round to Spider-Man 2, it's a must play game. While it's not strictly necessary to understand the events of the second game, the spin-off, sidequel, whatever you want to call it, introduces a couple of the second game's supporting characters and adds to the depth of Miles Morales' story in the newer title as well. Similarly, if you've already finished up with Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales can add some extra flavor to the titular hero's character arc.

Of course, there are plenty more cheap PS5 games on the shelves right now. Or, if you're after some new hardware, check out the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 headsets on the market.