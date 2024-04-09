The actual, real, one-of-a-kind Spawnmobile is on auction at a shockingly low price

If you're in the market for a new car, and you really, really want to impress (and annoy) all your neighbors, consider pulling up to your house in the Spawnmobile, a classic relic of '90s comic book excess that is now on auction via the memorabilia selling site Whatnot.

Now, to be fair, the listing for the Spawnmobile states that it's not in working order, nor is it technically street legal, though the listing doesn't specify whether the gatling guns on the front are functional (we kid, we kid). But don't let that stop you from putting down a frankly shockingly low bid, as the current price, with just a few days left on the auction, is only a bit over $500 USD - and that includes the trailer.

For those who may not know what the Spawnmobile actually is, it's a high-speed funny car designed by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane to take around the country promoting his fledgling comic way back in the halcyon days of the early '90s comic book boom. The car itself received its own toy in the original Spawn action figure line, and also inspired a Spawn Hot Wheels car.

"Buckle up for the ultimate collector’s gem: a treasure straight from Todd McFarlane’s private collection, unseen for nearly two decades!" reads the description of the Spawnmobile auction. "Behold the iconic FUNNY CAR Drag Racing Hot Rod! This rare piece can be identified by its custom paint job, which inspired the legendary Spawn Mobile Hot Wheels Car!"

"Designed by McFarlane himself, the car features custom details such as a skeleton hand steering wheel and crimson coffin-like seat. Having journeyed to hell and back, all while gracing comic conventions nationwide, this legendary ride is sure to excite any die-hard Spawn fan."

In other words, all the Spawnmobile needs is a caring owner to love it back to shape, or at the very least preserve it as a piece of unique and kitschy comic book culture from a time when the comic industry was all about big swings and bold moves.

On that note, in current comics, McFarlane is prepping an entire line of Spawn titles to roll out this year, with numerous comics in the works.

The Spawnmobile auction ends April 12.

Spawn is one of the best non-Marvel/DC superheroes of all time.