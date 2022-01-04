Space Force season 2 gets release date on Netflix

Netflix has announced the release date for Space Force season 2 – the workplace comedy returns to the streamer on February 18.

The series stars Steve Carell (who's also its co-creator, along with The Office US and Parks and Recreation helmer Greg Daniels) as General Mark Naird, a decorated pilot who finds himself entrusted with establishing a new branch of the armed forces – the United States Space Force. His mission, per the White House's orders, is to get the US back on the moon by 2024. After uprooting his family to relocate to a remote military base in Colorado, Naird encounters an interesting bunch of individuals in his new co-workers, from scientists to astronauts.

The cast also includes John Malkovich as Space Force's head scientist, Ben Schwartz as the force's social media director, Diana Silvers as Naird's teenager daughter, and Tawny Newsome as a helicopter pilot-turned-astronaut. Season 1 was released back in May 2020 and featured episodes directed by filmmakers including Paddington helmer Paul King and Dee Rees. A second season was confirmed by Netflix back in November 2020.

As for Netflix's other small screen offerings, the first part of Ozark season 4 is releasing on January 21, while the Kristen Bell-led dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (yep, that's the real title) follows on January 28.