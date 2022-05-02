Netflix cancels Steve Carell’s Space Force after two seasons

Steve Carell's Space Force has been canceled at Netflix after just two seasons.

The workplace comedy starred Carell as the Chief of Operations at the United States Space Force, a work-in-progress branch of the US Armed Forces tasked with getting "boots on the moon." The series also starred Ben Schwartz, Jon Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Jane Lynch, Tim Meadows, Terry Crews, Kaitlin Olson, Patton Oswalt, and the late Fred Willard were among the long list of star-studded cameos.

Space Force was created by Carell and Greg Daniels, the latter of whom adapted The Office for American audiences. Netflix gave the production a ten-episode series order, which debuted in 2020 to mixed reviews. The streamer greenlit a second season, but cut the number of episodes down to seven. The show then moved to Vancouver to lower budget costs and comedy director Ken Kwapis had been brought in to re-focus the tone and re-shape the plot. Season 2, which premiered in February of 2022, was positively received by critics.

The sci-fi comedy joins the ever-growing list of cancellations as the streaming platform scrambles to reconsolidate its spending. Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, and Archive 81 are just a few of the many that have been axed in 2022. Greg Daniels has two more shows in the works at Netflix, including Bad Crimes and Exploding Kittens, the latter of which is an animated series.

