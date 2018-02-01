Popular

South Park: The Stick of Truth Chinpokomon locations guide

By

Do you have visions of becoming a Royal Crown Chinpoko-Master? Chinpokomon are one of the collectibles hidden around South Park: The Stick of Truth, and if you want to complete the set then you've got to catch them all. Handily we've tracked down all of their locations in this guide, so you can catch every last critter and earn the Chinpokolypse trophy/achievement.

The Chinpokomon are listed here in the order they appear under the Collectibles menu tab, and if they have a day stated in the description then that is the earliest time during the story that you can collect them.

MISSABLE COLLECTIBLE WARNING
Certain Chinpokomon can only be found during the following quests - make sure you don't miss them or you won't be able to complete your collection:

  • The Bard: 29) Roidrat
  • Alien Abduction: 26) Beetlebot
  • PTA Problems: 11) Gunrilla
  • Attack the School: 21) Pterdaken
  • Unplanned Parenthood: 9) Fetuswami
  • Beat Up Clyde!: 6) Shoe

Looking for more South Park help? We also have the following guides:

Table of Contents:

Iain Wilson

Iain is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 110 Platinum pots in his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
See comments