Sorry JRPG fans, Persona 3 Reload devs have no plans for a Switch version – for now

Persona 3 Reload isn't coming to Nintendo Switch, at least not for now.

Atomix.vg has spoken to Persona 3 Reload director Takuya Yamaguchi and Ryota Niitsuma about the Atlus remake, asking whether the remake will release on Nintendo Switch. The pair say that, very simply, Persona 3 Reload isn't coming to the portable console.

This decision was made before Persona 3 Reload was even in production, back when Atlus was "conceptualizing" the remake, the pair continue. The director and producer say that the idea for a Persona 3 Reload on the Switch was there, for what that's worth.

If they truly want to pursue it, Yamaguchi and Niitsuma state that they'd have to consult other Atlus staff and see what they thought about bringing Persona 3 Reload to the Switch. At the very least, the pair have left the door open for conversations about a Switch launch.

Last year in June, a leaked Persona 3 Reload trailer hinted at a Switch release via the YouTube description. Even though the description was altered to remove mention of the Switch within hours, fans have been clamoring for it to happen ever since, which is why the outlet asked Yamaguchi and Niitsuma about it point-blank.

Anticipation for Persona 3 Reload on Switch has heightened as every other modern Persona game is now on Nintendo's console. Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable were all ported to Nintendo's console over the last year or so, which has probably done nothing to dissuade Atlus fans from expecting new Persona games on the console.

Persona 3 Reload launches next week on February 2 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. You can check out our full Persona 3 Reload preview for what we made of the RPG remake when we played it for ourselves, as well as comments from Yamaguchi and Niitsuma.

