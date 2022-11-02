Sony wants God of War Ragnarok fans to pay $50 for graph paper

Sony is gearing up for the release of God of War Ragnarok by collaborating with stationary brand Field Notes to release a series of notebooks - the only issue is they'll cost you $50 altogether.

Announced today (November 2), Sony's Santa Monica Studio has teamed up with Field Notes to release a collection of graph paper-filled notebooks. The collab has been organized into three different collections all of which are based on the nine realms and can be bought in groups of three or all together in a pack of all nine. You can pick up the collection from the official PlayStation merchandise store (opens in new tab).

🪓 Leviathan Axe? Check.⚔️ Blades of Chaos? Check. 📔 Trusty Journal? Up to you! To cover all of your note-taking needs, we're happy to announce the official #GodofWarRagnarok x @FieldNotesBrand Nine Realms Collection! Pre-order yours here ☞ https://t.co/1BbkJCZ0R8 pic.twitter.com/OWQp0Oza2INovember 2, 2022 See more

The first series is made up of Asgard, Jötunheim, and Alfheim; the second includes Vanaheim, Midgard, and Svartalfheim; and the third one features Muspelheim, Niflheim, and Helheim. Each of the groups of three contains 48 pages of graph paper and will set you back almost $18 with the whole collection costing approximately $50.

Considering each of the notebooks comes with "a flysheet of the realm’s rune, a description, and a map depicting its location within Yggdrasil", it's a must-have for any God of War fan. The only thing that might make you think otherwise is the fact that, other than the features listed here, the rest of the book is your average graph paper-filled book. Something you can get for just $13 on the Field Notes website without the God of War branding.

But let's be honest, if you're as excited as the rest of the world is for God of War Ragnarok you might feel comfortable taking the $50 hit. It's worth noting though that these books are only up for pre-order at the moment and aren't due to release until December 2022.