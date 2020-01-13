Sony to skip E3 for a second time in 2020, claims new report

Sony are reportedly planning to skip the E3 game expo once again in 2020.

Despite (or arguably because of) the PS5 officially releasing this year, it would mark the second time the company would avoid the convention, following its unexpected absence last year.

The information comes from notorious industry insider Michael Pachter, speaking to VGC in a new report which also predicts that the rumored PlayStation Meeting will indeed be revealing the PS5 in all its next-gen glory this February.

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

“As far as I know, they [Sony] don’t plan to attend [E3 2020]” claims Pachter. “I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but [I] am sceptical.”

That said, VGC also states that Microsoft is still intent on showing up at E3 this year for Xbox, and is also operating on the presupposition that Sony won't be there once again, thus "upping its plans accordingly", presumably with more news about its own next-gen hardware, the Xbox Series X.

This report, if true, will come as bittersweet news to PlayStation fans, who sorely missed Sony's presence at E3 last year, but are no doubt excited at the idea of a separate PlayStation event focused on all things PS5. We've reached out to PlayStation UK for comment on this latest rumour, but haven't heard anything yet.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.