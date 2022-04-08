Sonic the Hedgehog director wants to make a Super Smash Bros movie

The director of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies has said he would love to make a Super Smash Bros film adaptation, but admits it would be tricky.

In an interview with comicbook.com (opens in new tab), Jeff Fowler was asked how he’d feel about working on a Super Smash Bros movie adaptation with his version of Sonic playing a vital role. To which Fowler responded: "Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing."

The director then goes on to mention the logistics of such a huge crossover by saying: "That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen." This doesn’t mean Fowler is against the idea though, as he also added on the topic: "Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That's just classic."

Although a Super Smash Bros movie might be a little outside the realm of possibility right now, it looks like Sonic may get his own cinematic universe soon . Following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the start of this month, producer on the film Toby Ascher teased: "We’re creating a Sonic cinematic universe. We knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved by gamers all over the world."

This probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering earlier this year it was revealed that a live-action Knuckles series and a third Sonic movie are on the way , with the former being produced for Paramount Plus and starring Knuckles’ movie voice actor Idris Elba.

If you’re wondering what’s going on with the Super Smash Bros series at the moment, well, unfortunately, not a lot. Following the reveal of the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, series creator Masahiro Sakurai said he doesn't count on there being another game - at least not for the moment. In fact, the developer is currently working on something new but it might have "nothing to do with game production."