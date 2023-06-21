Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla trailer teases a different kind of Elvis biopic

The first teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola and A24's Priscilla has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see a montage of clips of Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaney) and her life with Elvis (Jacob Elordi) – spanning all the way from their first time meeting to their wedding and birth of their child, Lisa Marie. The trailer is a quick, colorful, and hazy dream, pausing to showcase Priscilla's glamor – which is on par with Coppola's signature style.

Per the official synopsis, "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend." The synopsis goes on to describe the film as a "deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

The upcoming drama, written and directed by Coppola, is based on the 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley. Austin Butler played the rock 'n' roll icon in Baz Luhrmann's film, earning him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla alongside Butler. Luhrmann previously commented on Coppola's film, saying that he's "really looking forward to what part of the story is told."

Priscilla does not yet have a release date, but it's likely that it'll arrive just in time to be considered for awards season.