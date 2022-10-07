Snap up the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard for over $100 off

The top gaming keyboards are rarely cheap but the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has just become much more affordable thanks to an offer at Amazon. It's down to $124.98 (was $232.89) (opens in new tab) when you buy from the Amazon Renewed Store. A refurbished item is fully functional, has been professionally inspected and tested, as well as clean. Thanks to it technically having a previous owner, it's also the lowest it's been yet. Previously, you could buy a new version of the keyboard for $139.99 but only back in May with the keyboard much more likely to veer around the $150 mark throughout the year. Whatever the price, it's an excellent investment with fantastic switches, Chroma RGB lighting, dedicated media keys, and a well-designed magnetic plush wrist.

Topping our look at the best gaming keyboards, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog feels fantastic to use. Its analog feature means that it imbues the WASD keys (and all others) with a sense of precision you won't get elsewhere. Moving around or performing any kind of action feels so much more subtle and precise than before. Using switches that offer a sliding scale of actuation is why the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is so expensive ordinarily, but at $124.98, you get all the benefits for substantially less.

