Snag this 49-inch Samsung LED TV for just $250

Sometimes, you don't need a luxurious TV, or the best that money can buy. You just need a display that's reliable, bright, clear, and gives you a picture on a fairly large screen. Sure, you could go for a budget brand, but why would you want to when you could get a well-known name like Samsung for your "guest room TV" or spare for when you inevitably toss your Joy-Con into the screen after a particularly rousing match of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

You can pick up Samsung's 49-inch UN49M5300AFXZA LED TV from Best Buy now for just $250, which is a whopping $230 off its normal price of $480. This is the lowest sale price this particular unit has ever had, which sweetens the deal even further. There's one catch: You need to log into your Best Buy account online and add the TV to your cart to see your savings first, as the deal price won't automatically display when you visit the product page.

You'll get free shipping for the deal, but at this price, it probably won't last, so if you're thinking you may want it, go ahead and jump on it now.

Need a larger, better TV with higher fidelity? We've got you covered there, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best gaming TVs around for something that strikes your fancy.

