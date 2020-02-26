Smash Bros. Ultimate's next Spirit Board event crosses over with Warframe

Warframe's Lotus is the next Spirit coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the brawler's next Spirit Board event, Nintendo has revealed. The event kicks off Friday, February 28 and runs through March 4, giving you almost a week to add Lotus to your Spirit collection.

Wake up, Tenno! Lotus is joining #SmashBrosUltimate as a Spirit!Unlock her during the “Spirits in Black” event starting Feb. 28. pic.twitter.com/8oXzY1t4jgFebruary 26, 2020

Smash Bros. Ultimate's next Spirit Board event seems to be themed around dark-colored Spirits, as the Mario series' Bullet Bill, the Pokemon Zekrom, and the Sonic character Infinite are also featured.

First spotted by Siliconera , Lotus can be acquired by beating Bayonetta in the Spirit Board. The Lotus Spirit is a Neutral Primary, two-star Advanced rank with three open slots. Lotus is the mysterious guiding spirit behind the player-controlled Tenno faction in Warframe.

Although Warframe got its start on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and mobile, the free-to-play third-person shooter made its way onto the Switch in 2018. Still, Lotus wasn't the very first character I expected to see cross into the Smash Bros. universe, and it's exciting to see Nintendo look to third-party IPs for crossovers with Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As for new playable Smash Bros. Ultimate characters, there are still more to come that haven't been announced. However, according to game director Masahiro Sakurai, the next batch of six DLC fighters could very well be the last. Though, as Sakurai didn't explicitly rule out the possibility of additional characters in the future, plans could always change.