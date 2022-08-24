Jason Momoa is a rock'n'roll dreamweaver in new Netflix movie trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Slumberland, a new fantasy movie starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley.

The trailer introduces us to a young girl named Nemo (Barkley) who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland. With the help of an eccentric, cheetah-print-wearing outlaw named Flip (Momoa), she travels through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father (Kyle Chandler) again.

Directed by Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence, Slumberland is a modern re-imagining of Winsor McCay's early 1900s comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. The first adaptation, completed in 1911, was one of the first-ever animated films. A live-action movie starring Harvey Keitel was released in 1984, and an anime adaptation was released in 1992 – the latter of which gained a cult following.

“In the movie, Nemo’s relationship with Flip starts off rocky because he doesn’t want her to be there, but she hangs on to this connection with Flip because she thinks he can help her find her Dad,” Barkley told Tudum. (opens in new tab)

She went on to praise Momoa, saying that the actor made her feel "so welcomed" on her first ever feature film set: "We would joke around on set, racing each other and singing funny songs. He made me feel like we had known each other for years.”

Netflix's Slumberland is slated for a November 2022 release.