How to find Flutter Slimes and Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

Finding Flutter Slimes and Slime Rancher 2 Nectar is pretty key if you want to craft key resources and fully open up the world of Rainbow Island. However, these new slimes, and their favorite food, are pretty tricky to find without the help of a gadget - or two specifically. So here's how to find Slime Rancher 2 Flutter Slimes and Nectar.

1. Craft the Resources Harvester

The first thing you'll need to do is craft the most basic upgrade for your Vac. It's called the Resources Harvester. You'll find the Fabricator in a cellar just behind your house in the conservatory, which is where you can upgrade your Vac.

You can unlock the Resources Harvester at the Fabricator by collecting 10 Cotton Plorts from Cotton Slimes, which you'll find around the Conservatory. These bunny-inspired Slimes love carrots - another readily available resource in this early stage - so feed them some and gather up the Cotton Plorts before feeding them into the right-hand side of the Fabricator.

Note - if you feed them Water Lettuce, they'll actually give you two plorts a go.

2. Unlock Ember Valley

Once you've got your Resources Harvester, head down along the main area until you find the Pink Gordo (aka a really big version of the classic Pink Slimes). Feed it around 20-30 items and it'll explode, allowing you to push the switch it reveals to unlock a portal to a new area - known as Ember Valley.

3. Gather 10 Radiant Ore

Ember Valley is home to a number of unique Slimes and resources, but importantly for those on the hunt for Slime Rancher 2 Nectar, you can find Radiant Ore here. Radiant Ore can be found in clumps of rock with pinkish squares poking out of the top (see above), and is most prevalent here in Ember Valley.

Nab yourself 10 and then head back to the Fabricator.

4. Build a jetpack

With your Radiant Ore safely docked in the Fabriator, you'll need to get cracking on building a Jetpack next.

Along with the Radiant Ore, you'll also need 10 Phosphor Plorts. Those are the plorts from the glowing bug-like Slimes you'll find around the Conservatory after dark. Feed them some fruit and then collect the Plorts for the Fabricator as before.

Save up some cash - 450 specifically - and then you'll have everything you need to craft the Jetpack. Having this gadget in your arsenal is going to be crucial for reaching the area where you'll find Nectar and Slime Rancher 2 Flutter Slimes.

5. Unlock Starlight Strand

Back in the Conservatory area, you'll need to find the Cotton Largo (aka the massive version of the Cotton Slime). Feed it 20-30 veggies and make it explode, which will again reveal a button to open up a second portal. This time, we're off to Starlight Strand.

6. Reach the southern part of Starlight Strand using the jetpack

With your Jetpack all installed, you'll need to make your way to the southern-most part of Starlight Strand. It's basically impossible without the Jetpack, so it really is a key item for this particular expedition.

7. How to find Slime Rancher 2 nectar

In this lower half of the Starlight Strand region, you'll start seeing giant blue flowers on top of trees, large branches, and sometimes rocks too. After dark (after circa 20:00) you'll start seeing these giant flowers producing big blue orbs - see above. These orbs can be sucked up with your Vac and are Slime Rancher 2 Nectar, which is officially known as Moondew Nectar. This is the only food that Flutter Slimes eat, so you'll need to collect as much as you can if you want to keep them at your farm, or explode the Flutter Largo that you'll find in this same area.

8. How to find Slime Rancher 2 Flutter Slimes

Again, it's here in the lower half of the Starlight Strand map that you'll find Flutter Slimes. But, unlike the Nectar, Slime Rancher 2 Flutter Slimes only come out in the daytime. They're rather distinctive orange Slimes with antennae and wings.