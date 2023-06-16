Skyrim Grandma will not be in Starfield and has no plans to play it

Skyrim's beloved grandma has confirmed that she won't be making an appearance in Starfield.

If you were hoping to meet Shirley Curry, better known as Skyrim Grandma, in Starfield, then prepare to be disappointed - the now 87-year-old YouTuber has confirmed she won't be in Bethesda's highly-anticipated space-faring RPG.

Curry was recently asked in the comments section of one of her YouTube videos whether she has her own ship in Starfield. In her response, she clarified that she's not involved with the game in any way. "They never contacted me to be in it," Curry said, "so I'm not." What's more, the space setting seemingly doesn't appeal to the Youtuber, as she added, "Also, I never will play it."

While Skyrim Grandma isn't in the final game, the recent Starfield Direct appeared to include a tiny nod to her with a character only referred to as "Grandma". Curry has seen the video and responded, "Someone called grandma may just be a nod to me.. which would be sweet".

Thankfully, we'll get to meet Skyrim Grandma someday, as back in 2019, Bethesda revealed that she would be added as an NPC in Elder Scrolls 6, which is the perfect way to pay homage to such a wonderful lady.

As for when that will be, well, it's already five years since the Elder Scrolls 6 was announced, and by the looks of things, we're still in for a long wait. Back in 2022, when questioned about the games release window, Bethesda's Todd Howard replied, "I wish it was soon," and revealed in June of the same year that it was still in pre-production. Given that it's currently all hands on deck for Starfield and the company usually spends four-to-five years developing its games, realistically, 2027 is the earliest we should expect to be playing Elder Scrolls 6.

