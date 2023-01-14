Skull and Bones shares 30 minutes of "narrative gameplay"

Just days after confirming another delay for its beleaguered pirate game, Skull and Bones, Ubisoft has revealed a 30-minute slice of "narrative gameplay".

As we reported at the time, Skull and Bones (opens in new tab)' latest delay earlier this week pushed the game to sometime in 2023-2024, marking a bleak financial report, the conditions of which reportedly saw the company "laughed at" (opens in new tab) in acquisition talks even before a controversial email from CEO Yves Guillemot effectively pinned responsibility on staff.

The statement did, however, promise that we'd get a new gameplay showcase, and yesterday, January 13, that's exactly what happened - you can watch it below:

"The player follows a trail of something that they think is going to be interesting and likely going to lead to some kind of treasure or some kind of score," director Joel Janisse explains in the video that takes us through an "investigation" (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)) starring a brother and sister squabbling over who has rights to the throne.

"But it also tells a story about our factions and our world, and we do that by finding - for example - messages in bottles, scraps of lost journals, and sometimes talking to different characters in the world. And through that, we're able to tell a story."

It's particularly interesting that the team calls this "narrative gameplay" given Ubisoft took great pains last year to stress that "Skull and Bones is not a narrative-driven game" (opens in new tab), only offers "narrative pieces" instead.

"Our determination and focus remains the same - offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day one," the devs said in a statement (opens in new tab) posted when the delay was announced.

"This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests.

"We also have an array of exciting content coming up on our social channels and ready to be shared with you," it added. "Starting tomorrow, with our latest episode of The Deck, bringing new and exclusive gameplay footage focused on our game's lore."