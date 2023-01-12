Ubisoft reportedly "laughed at" in acquisition talks as CEO criticized for putting responsibility on staff

Ubisoft was reportedly "laughed at" during acquisition talks, and the company's CEO is apparently placing responsibility on employees after several canceled projects.

Following the news that Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones yet again and axed three other projects, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb (opens in new tab) has claimed that the company was "proposing acquisitions and mergers with other similar companies" but that "it mostly got laughed at." It's not been a great year for Ubisoft who, following the three canceled games just announced, has had to cut a total of seven games in just six months - as reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab).

This news has come from Ubisoft's latest financial report and conference call, which was published on January 11, 2023. In the same report, it was revealed that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope "underperformed", as did Just Dance 2023. Around the same time as Grubb's tweet, Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach also shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has apparently told staff via email that the next year is crucial for the company and that "the ball is in your court" regarding delivering projects on time and on budget.

Gach also claims that the email from Guillemot reads: "Today more than ever, I need your full energy and commitment to ensure we get back on the path to success."Gach's tweets also reveal that the games currently left in development with the studio will be "the best in Ubisoft history" with news on these projects due during E3 2023. As expected, Guillemot's email hasn't gone down well with several Twitter users, including YouTuber Skill Up (opens in new tab), placing the blame instead on the upper management at Ubisoft, and not its employees.

