Everything Everywhere All at Once directors are working on new Star Wars show Skeleton Crew

Everything Everywhere All at Once helmers Daniels have directed on upcoming Star Wars show Skeleton Crew, says The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

The duo recently won an Oscar for Best Director for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the film won seven awards in total on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

Daniels took to Instagram to confirm the news, also revealing that they directed just one episode, and that Spider-Man director Jon Watts approached them before Everything Everywhere All at Once had released.

(Image credit: Daniel Kwan Instagram)

Details on Skeleton Crew are scarce at the moment, but the series comes from Watts, and Jude Law is set to star. The plot will follow a lost group of youngsters who are trying to find their way home through the galaxy. The show has wrapped filming.

"The primary goal is to make sure that we stay consistent within what people have come to expect," Jon Favreau told us of Skeleton Crew earlier this year. "We stretch it here and there. We try to not just repeat ourselves, but in the way props are built, sets are designed, costumes are designed. And to show it on the backdrop of what it's like for young people living in this world is very different than what we've seen from, let's say, Luke Skywalker's childhood and such. So there's a lot of uniqueness to it, but it's thoroughly delightful and enjoyable. It's still in process, but I've seen enough of it to say that I think people are going to really, really connect with what they're doing."

Skeleton Crew doesn't have a Disney Plus release date just yet, but while you wait, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else on the release slate.