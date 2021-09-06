Sims 4 Spa Day expansion refresh encourages players to pamper their Sims

The Sims 4 Spa Day-themed expansion pack is getting a refresh that introduces face masks, yoga, manicures, and more.

From September 7, 2021, players will be able to treat their Sims to several self-care rituals including facials, manicures and pedicures, and massages. This new content pack will also feature new nail colors, designs, and shapes as well as other improvements and content updates.

The pack will also feature a new 'Inner Peace' aspiration and 'High Maintenance' trait for your Sims. Not only this but they will also be able to work towards becoming a Zen Guru or Self-Care Specialist to help other Sims practice mindfulness. Kid Sims will also be able to get in on the action by participating in yoga and meditation classes, which we got a good look at during the latest Spa Day expansion pack trailer.

For those of you who already have the Spa Day pack installed, good news, these new additions come in the form of a free update. If not, all Sims 4 expansion packs are easy enough to obtain via either Steam, the Microsoft Store, the PlayStation Store, or through EA directly via their Origin store. You just need to have the base Sims 4 game also downloaded to use any of the packs.

The refreshed Spa Day pack will join several other recent Sims 4 expansions packs, including the super-popular Cottage Living pack which introduced farm life to the game. Those with the Cottage Living pack are able to harvest their own crops, such as pumpkins, eggplants, and watermelons, as well as tend to their livestock including cows, chickens, and llamas.