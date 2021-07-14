Sims 4 Seasons calendar will be available to all players this month

The Sims 4 Seasons calendar is soon going to be free for all players.

As first reported by Digital Spy earlier this week, EA is planning to make the calendar feature, which was first introduced in the Seasons expansion for The Sims 4 back in 2018, free for all. No matter if you've purchased the Seasons expansion or not, you'll soon be able to take full advantage of one of the expansion's more popular features.

For those unfamiliar with the actual feature itself, the calendar basically did what it said on the tin: providing the player with a greater sense of time for individual in-game activities. For example, the player could keep track of seasons, weather, holidays, and individual schedules of Sims through the calendar itself, generally giving the player a better sense of time and place within the world.

However, this new free version of the calendar feature won't feature the "seasons" tab if you don't own the actual Seasons expansion itself, EA recently confirmed. Additionally, the free calendar version won't keep track of weather and holidays canceling out a further two established features of the calendar, but you'll still be able to plan individual schedules and events for your Sims in-game.

There's not long to wait at all until the calendar feature becomes free for all Sims 4 players. EA revealed that the feature will be implemented at some point before the forthcoming Cottage Living expansion launches later this month on July 22. Considering there's only a handful of days to go until the launch of the new expansion, the calendar should be made free in a matter of a few days from now.

