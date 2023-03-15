Sims 4 fans say infants are "lackluster" without the Growing Together expansion pack

The Sims 4 players have called the latest infants update "lackluster" thanks to all the best bits being limited to the next expansion pack.

On March 14, EA finally released the highly anticipated infants base game update to The Sims 4. The new update, which is separate from the upcoming The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack , will introduce a new life stage for your Sims as well as some clothing, accessories, toys, and furniture for the little ones.

Not everyone is happy with this free update though, especially since EA is charging $40/£35 for the Growing Together pack and seemingly keeping all of the good items for infants in it. One Reddit user (opens in new tab) called the infants update "extremely lackluster" explaining that: "Infants without the new pack so far are boring," and that "we don’t even get a changing table or play mat - we have to pay for that."

Several other people in the comments of that post have agreed and said it feels unfair for EA to lock the most exciting parts of the update behind a paywall. It's a similar story over on Twitter as other fans have also shared their disappointment for the lack of basic baby items like a changing table in particular.

sims 4 infants update is so cute I’m obsessed but I do wish some of the stuff they put in the growing together expansion pack was available for free in the update :/ like why do I have to pay £35 for a changing table????March 15, 2023 See more

Me, searching through the sims 4 catalog for base game changing tables & playmats only to find out its behind a paywall. Without the new expansion pack, infants in base game are pretty much toddlers except for dirty diapers everywhere 😭 just EA being EA #Sims4Infantsupdate #EA pic.twitter.com/R6zVhkGSAdMarch 15, 2023 See more

If you were to purchase the Growing Together expansion pack, when it releases on March 16, 2023, you'd also gain access to things like a new map, baby changing stations (which were last seen in The Sims 2 and 3), baby carriers, the baby shower event, new child aspirations, treehouses, and more. So it's understandable why those unable to buy the pack might feel a little left out.

On the other hand, however, there's also a lot of players who are overjoyed with the new update which also introduces the body positivity customization options - birthmarks, stretch marks, and cesarean scars . There's a lot of excitement around how the infant Sims react to their environments too, with several players noticing that babies can interact with pets (okay, that's pretty cute) as well as react to music.