How to find and use The Sims 4 Growing Together baby carrier

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

Using the baby back carrier in The Sims 4 Growing Together is easier than you think

The sims 4: growing together baby carrier
(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 Growing Together baby carrier can be hugely useful for families on-the-go. It's one of many new content drops among milestones, power-walking, and the ability to build a treehouse, and you can find a full rundown of everything new in The Sims 4: Growing Together in another one of our guides.

But some people might have had trouble tracking down the baby carrier. As a wearable accessory, it sounds like something you might find in The Sims 4 build-buy mode, or even in Create-A-Sim. If you're desperate to take your little one out for a stroll around San Sequoia, here's how to find and use the baby carrier in The Sims 4.

The sims 4: growing together and infants

(Image credit: EA)

How to get the Sims 4: Growing Together baby carrier

To use the baby carrier in The Sims 4, you actually don't need to purchase anything. With the parent sim selected, click on your household infant and navigate to the Baby Care menu. You might have to click "More Choices…" to find it. When you click on Baby Care, you should see "Put in Back Carrier" as one of your options. Select it, and there you have it: one baby on your back, ready to be taken for a walk whenever you want. It's also a good way to keep your little one close, as infants can't crawl or walk in Growing Together at first.

