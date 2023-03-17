All Sims 4 Growing Together infant milestones, from first laughs to finger foods

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

The infant milestones in The Sims 4 Growing Together help you chart big moments

All infant milestones in The Sims 4: growing together
(Image credit: EA)

When it comes to all the infant milestones in The Sims 4 Growing Together, some of them are easier to get than others. You can collect most of them by performing actions like Tummy Time, Practice Standing, and Explore New Foods, but it can take awhile to trigger the actual milestone notifications. Milestones are a new feature in The Sims 4, and they don't only apply to infants.

However, this guide will walk you through all the infant milestones available in the Growing Together expansion pack. Once you've aged up your newborn to an infant just a few days after birth, you can get started collecting special milestones to mark big moments in the lives of your little ones. Check out everything new in the Sims 4 Growing Together pack if you've not decided whether to pick it up yet.

All infant milestones in The Sims 4: growing together

(Image credit: EA)

All infant milestones in The Sims 4: Growing Together

These are all the milestones we have come across while nurturing our Sims 4 infants. From toilet whoopsies to giggles, we've laid out all the little moments you can try to trigger as you guide your new baby toward toddlerhood: 

  1. Born
  2. First smile
  3. Coo
  4. Lift Head
  5. First Blowout
  6. Sit Up
  7. Reach
  8. First Visitors
  9. Laugh
  10. Roll Over to Back
  11. Roll Over to Tummy
  12. Grab
  13. Babble
  14. Slept Through the Night
  15. Creep
  16. First Food
  17. Blow Raspberry
  18. Toe in Mouth
  19. First Bath
  20. First Bubblebath
  21. Crawl
  22. Pee on Caregiver
  23. Pull to Stand
  24. Pincer Grasp
  25. First Finger Food

These are all the milestones we've found so far, but there could be more out there. Keep carrying out Baby Care activities and any interaction with a small medal icon next to it in order to collect milestones and give your soon-to-be toddler a great first start. 

Check some of the best simulator games to play next, whether you love building railways or farming. 

Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Staff Writer, GamesRadar+

Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer for global publications TheGamer and TechRadar Gaming before accepting a full-time role at GamesRadar+. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.

See comments