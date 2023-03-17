All Sims 4 Growing Together infant milestones, from first laughs to finger foods

When it comes to all the infant milestones in The Sims 4 Growing Together, some of them are easier to get than others. You can collect most of them by performing actions like Tummy Time, Practice Standing, and Explore New Foods, but it can take awhile to trigger the actual milestone notifications. Milestones are a new feature in The Sims 4, and they don't only apply to infants.

However, this guide will walk you through all the infant milestones available in the Growing Together expansion pack. Once you've aged up your newborn to an infant just a few days after birth, you can get started collecting special milestones to mark big moments in the lives of your little ones. Check out everything new in the Sims 4 Growing Together pack if you've not decided whether to pick it up yet.

(Image credit: EA)

All infant milestones in The Sims 4: Growing Together

These are all the milestones we have come across while nurturing our Sims 4 infants. From toilet whoopsies to giggles, we've laid out all the little moments you can try to trigger as you guide your new baby toward toddlerhood:

Born First smile Coo Lift Head First Blowout Sit Up Reach First Visitors Laugh Roll Over to Back Roll Over to Tummy Grab Babble Slept Through the Night Creep First Food Blow Raspberry Toe in Mouth First Bath First Bubblebath Crawl Pee on Caregiver Pull to Stand Pincer Grasp First Finger Food

These are all the milestones we've found so far, but there could be more out there. Keep carrying out Baby Care activities and any interaction with a small medal icon next to it in order to collect milestones and give your soon-to-be toddler a great first start.