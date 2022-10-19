The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers will have a Halloween crossover episode

Bob's Burgers beloved matriarch Linda Belcher is set to appear on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII. The news comes from the voice actor himself, John Roberts, who made the announcement on his personal Twitter account (opens in new tab). Both shows are among FOX's most popular and are widely regarded as two of the greatest cartoons of all time.

Since 1990, Treehouse of Horror has seen the Simpsons parody horrors like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Cape Fear to blockbusters like Avatar and Mad Max: Fury Road. On October 23, FOX will air the episode, Not It, a parody of Stephen King's It – that is sure to star Krusty the Clown as Pennywise. XXXIII is set to air on October 30, and will poke fun at Death Note, Westworld, and The Babadook. There has been no word on which episode Linda will appear in, but we're excited to see her potentially team up with Marge.

Though this is the first time Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons have teamed up, both shows have had their fair share of crossovers. The Belchers appeared in an episode of Archer, which makes sense considering that H. Jon Benjamin voices both Bob and Sterling Archer, while The Simpsons have crossed over with Family Guy, Futurama, and even Rick & Morty.

Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will premiere Sunday, October 30. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time.