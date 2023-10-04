First trailer for John Woo's new action movie Silent Night is bloody festive

The first trailer for Silent Night, the latest movie from action director John Woo, is here – and we're in for a bloody festive time.

After his young son gets caught in the crossfire of a gang's drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, a father (played by The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman) sets out on a mission of revenge. Having lost his voice due to a throat injury sustained during the same shooting, the movie has no dialogue – just car chases, gun fights, and gore.

Set to a chilling soundtrack of Carol of the Bells, the trailer sees Kinnaman undertaking a vigorous training regime to prepare to take down the men who murdered his son. John Wick's Basil Iwanyk is on board as a producer, and the promo definitely teases a similar flavor of stoic, grief-motivated revenge that the antihero is determined to get by any means necessary.

Silent Night is Woo's first Hollywood movie since 2003's Paycheck, a sci-fi action movie based on the Philip K. Dick short story of the same name starring Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman, and Michael C. Hall. Woo has directed other American movies like Face/Off, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and Mission: Impossible 2, but the Hong Kong filmmaker is more prolific in his home country, making action flicks like A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Bullet in the Head.

Silent Night explodes onto the big screen on December 1. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most highly anticipated movie release dates.