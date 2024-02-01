How long is Silent Hill The Short Message?

For once, judging how long Silent Hill The Short Message is provides a fairly consistent answer. This brief playable teaser is short but sweet, with little variance to sway it from its two hour run time. Depending on how you play you might vary a few minutes either way but, otherwise, expect to see credits roll inside a couple of hours.

How long does Silent Hill The Short Message last?

As I mentioned in the opening, Silent Hill The Short Message lasts about two hours. It's a largely narrative driven exploratory game with two main sections - parts where you wander around a derelict apartment building piecing together the story from the environments and notes you can find, while other sections see you running away from a monster in the maze-like otherworld.

How long you take to complete all this depends entirely on how much you stop to take it all in and you wander around looking at stuff, and how quickly you can get out of the mazes. There is one puzzle where you have to find the Silent Hill Short Message locker code, but that shouldn't hold you up too much once you find the solution.

Overall it means that the two hour runtime will be fairly consistent for everyone, so I can be confident that you'll be able to clear the whole experience in an evening with plenty of time to spare.

