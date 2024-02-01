Where to find the Silent Hill Short Message locker code

The Silent Hill Short Message locker code is hard to find because it's the only real puzzle in the game, and appears apparently without any information to solve it. However, everything you need to open the locker is in the school hall around you, although if you don't know what to look for it might be hard to piece it all together. So here's how to get the Silent Hill Short Message locker code and open it up.

Silent Hill Short Message locker code solution

(Image credit: Konami)

It's easy to miss because of how the puzzle is set up with zero preparation or explanation, but the numbers you need to open the locker are on the wall around the hallway. There are three behind you: on the wall by the fountain, over the door and on the ceiling, as you can see in the picture above.

(Image credit: Konami)

The final number is at the other end in the corner. That should give you the numbers 1 0 3 2. But what about the order? That comes from the desk in the middle with LIAR written on it:

(Image credit: Konami)

The colors of the letters on the desk match the numbers around the hall, so if you use that to order the numbers so the colors match the word you'll find the Silent Hill Short Message locker code is 0312. Put that in the combination and the locker will open, allowing you to proceed and shed some more light on whatever's being going on.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.