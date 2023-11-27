Silent Hill 2 Remake studio says the horror is “progressing smoothly” despite radio silence, but any updates will come from Konami

Bloober Team, the horror-centric team behind several spookfests, has given an update on Silent Hill 2 Remake’s development.

Konami announced that the absolute classic was being remade in October 2022, and both the publisher and developer have been relatively tight-lipped about the project since then. We did hear that the game was “technically ready” but not finished earlier this year, and the studio also said it would leave the door open for future games in the series. But as far as James’ twisted stalk through the fog goes, there’s been no real updates.

The radio silence must have led to some fan questions because Bloober Team recently took to Twitter to address the remake’s status. “On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule,” the studio writes.

“We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication,” the note continues. “However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

Last week on Twitter, the studio responded to one fan question with: “Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job.” The studio’s basically saying: wait for Konami.

The publisher’s recent endeavor to revive the series hasn’t gone down too smoothly, however, as the choose-your-own multiplayer adventure Silent Hill Ascension was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction when it debuted. The company still has multiple other Silent Hill projects in development, though, including the upcoming remake, so maybe the series has life in it yet.

