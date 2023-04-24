Shigeru Miyamoto teases Nintendo’s potential future movie plans

Mario creator and Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto has talked up potential future movie plans in the wake of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s incredible box office success.

"Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have plenty of other entertainers," Miyamoto said in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (opens in new tab) (translated by Nintendo Everything (opens in new tab)).

"There are many possible ways we could go, such as using characters that would be fit for movies, or very well-known characters."

While Miyamoto stopped short of namechecking any of those "well-known characters", a quick glance of Nintendo’s all-star roster of characters should be enough to cause excitement: Samus, Link, and Kirby could all be good fits for the Hollywood treatment. And that’s to say nothing of a Smash Bros. crossover event.

That could be a long way off, however. Nintendo and Illumination are still counting the cash from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has raked in over $800 million at the worldwide box office as of writing – and is inching its way towards the $1 billion mark.

A sequel, then, is looking likely. Bowser actor Jack Black has even put forward his pick for who should play Mario’s rival Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil," Black told GameSpot (opens in new tab). "Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

From Metal Gear Solid to It Takes Two, here’s a look at all the upcoming video game movies currently in the works. Plus, take a look at 85 of the biggest Super Mario Bros. Movie Easter eggs we uncovered in the movie.