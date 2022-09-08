She-Hulk fans love Wong’s new BFF – and want a spin-off

She-Hulk introduced a new foil for Wong this week – and fans are already christening them (opens in new tab) their “new favorite Marvel duo.”

After being caught in a stage show gone wrong from magician Donny Blaze, audience member Madisynn (two Ns, one Y… and it’s not where you think) crosses paths with Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Despite some Sopranos-related snafus, the two eventually get on like a house on fire – and Madisynn even joins ‘Wongers’ for a binge watch party by the end of the episode.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"I just want to watch Wong and Madisynn talk about stuff for an hour after that post credit scene," wrote one viewer (opens in new tab), clearly impressed by Madisynn’s MCU debut. Another added (opens in new tab), "Just gonna need a show for their commentary on movies/shows."

Tongue in cheek calls for a spin-off are also building up. A She-Hulk fan pitched (opens in new tab), "Remember the Thor & Daryll skits the MCU used to do? I’d love for them to do that again but with Wongers and Madisynn. I’d watch a whole show with them to be honest."

Others want the party girl to make her presence known on the big screen. One said (opens in new tab), "Madisynn and Wongers better be back in Doctor Strange 3 and have karaoke with Shang-Chi and Katy."

"Not everything worked for me in this #SheHulk episode, but I'd be down for watching a Madisynn spinoff," one wrote (opens in new tab). Another said (opens in new tab), simply, that Madisynn is the "best character in the MCU."

She-Hulk is streaming every Thursday on Disney Plus. Discover what else is coming to the MCU with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.