She-Hulk gets a comic book origin retelling before her MCU show

Before She-Hulk smashes her way into her own Disney Plus streaming series later this month, Marvel Comics has released a one-shot retelling She-Hulk's origins and her transformation from regular human attorney Jennifer Walters into the jade giantess She-Hulk herself.

Titled Who Is… She-Hulk? #1, the one-shot delves back into the story of how Jennifer Walters became the transformative She-Hulk after receiving a Gamma-irradiated blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk.

Who Is… She-Hulk #1 is written by Rainbow Rowell, the writer of She-Hulk's current ongoing title, with art from Ig Guara and colorist Ian Herring, and is available exclusively on Marvel's digital comic book reading service Marvel Unlimited as of today, Thursday, August 4.

Marvel Unlimited has become home to an entire line of so-called Infinity Comics, which are designed exclusively for the scrolling style of reading in the app, with art and pacing that flow somewhat differently from traditional comic books.

She-Hulk has been part of Marvel Comics since her introduction in 1980's Savage She-Hulk #1, created by none other than one of the main founders of the Marvel Universe, writer Stan Lee, along with artist John Buscema. In the decades since her debut, she's been through her share of transformations - which is appropriate to her nature as a Hulk.

Like her cousin Bruce Banner, She-Hulk's transformed form has changed somewhat over the years, but in her most well-known incarnation, she's able to maintain her usual demeanor and intelligence while in Hulk form.

She-Hulk premieres August 18 on Disney Plus.

