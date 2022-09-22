She-Hulk fans are disappointed a certain character didn't show up in episode 6

By Amy West
published

The Marvel show appeared to tee up their introduction last week – but humorously opted for a "standalone wedding episode" instead

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Warning! This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episodes 5 and 6. If you're not up to date with the Marvel show, then turn back now.

We've known for several months that Daredevil will be making an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – but six episodes in and the Hell's Kitchen vigilante hasn't shown up yet. Following last week's tease, which saw Jen's new stylist package up a new helmet for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, many figured he was finally going to pop up in the latest installment. He didn't, though, and some viewers aren't best pleased.

Released on Disney Plus on September 22, 'Just Jen' sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) skip town to attend an old school friend's wedding. There, she flirts with a friend of the groom, gets drunk, and runs into Titania (Jameela Jamil), before the pair duke it out right there on the dancefloor. Back in the city, Jen's colleagues, Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), represent a client in a bizarre divorce case. There's also a cryptic introduction to a major supervillain from the comics: Intelligencia, but no Daredevil. Check out some reactions from disgruntled fans below...

With just three episodes left in the series, Daredevil is sure to cameo soon. Talking about having to keep his involvement under wraps prior to Comic-Con 2022, director Kat Coiro previously told TV Line (opens in new tab): "I am telling you, the relief I felt seeing him pop up on that screen in front of all the fans was so huge because for almost a year I’ve been carrying this secret, and I was finally able to breathe."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to continue on Thursday, September 29 on Disney Plus. To ensure you don't miss an episode, check out our She-Hulk release schedule, or work out where the show fits within the MCU with our Marvel timeline.  

