She-Hulk fans are disappointed a certain character didn't show up in episode 6

Warning! This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episodes 5 and 6. If you're not up to date with the Marvel show, then turn back now.

We've known for several months that Daredevil will be making an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – but six episodes in and the Hell's Kitchen vigilante hasn't shown up yet. Following last week's tease, which saw Jen's new stylist package up a new helmet for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, many figured he was finally going to pop up in the latest installment. He didn't, though, and some viewers aren't best pleased.

Released on Disney Plus on September 22, 'Just Jen' sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) skip town to attend an old school friend's wedding. There, she flirts with a friend of the groom, gets drunk, and runs into Titania (Jameela Jamil), before the pair duke it out right there on the dancefloor. Back in the city, Jen's colleagues, Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), represent a client in a bizarre divorce case. There's also a cryptic introduction to a major supervillain from the comics: Intelligencia, but no Daredevil. Check out some reactions from disgruntled fans below...

Spoiler ..When we all thought Matt was coming out this episode after last week’s teaser 🥲#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/e7p5ktGCM0September 22, 2022 See more

All of us watching #shehulk this week for daredevil pic.twitter.com/Z3BSStYoPGSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Me after watching todays #SheHulk episode pic.twitter.com/QlSpDB3UVfSeptember 22, 2022 See more

#shehulk spoiler .......daredevil stans when matt murdock didn’t show up in this episode either pic.twitter.com/y3U0XD6wIoSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Daredevil fans after watching this week's She Hulk episode pic.twitter.com/8m90lz0J6USeptember 22, 2022 See more

Marvel fans when they stayed up until 3 am for Daredevil and he's not in the episode #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/kmBPwC181USeptember 22, 2022 See more

Watching #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/mVjDgJ31P0September 22, 2022 See more

Me, still waiting for Daredevil as the credits roll on the latest #SheHulk: pic.twitter.com/dShCdEiL5nSeptember 22, 2022 See more

#SHEHULK EPISODE 6 SPOILERS---daredevil fans after matt doesn't appear in this episode: pic.twitter.com/KgR5uFBhFpSeptember 22, 2022 See more

With just three episodes left in the series, Daredevil is sure to cameo soon. Talking about having to keep his involvement under wraps prior to Comic-Con 2022, director Kat Coiro previously told TV Line (opens in new tab): "I am telling you, the relief I felt seeing him pop up on that screen in front of all the fans was so huge because for almost a year I’ve been carrying this secret, and I was finally able to breathe."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to continue on Thursday, September 29 on Disney Plus. To ensure you don't miss an episode, check out our She-Hulk release schedule, or work out where the show fits within the MCU with our Marvel timeline.