She-Hulk crew were "blown away" filming episode 3 post-credits scene, says director Kat Coiro

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3*

It's official: Megan Thee Stallion is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and fans aren't likely to forget her introduction in a hurry. Nor will the show's cast and crew, according to director Kat Coiro. In fact, filming one of her sequences left them feeling "blown away".

Playing herself, the Savage rapper makes her MCU debut in She-Hulk episode 3, as Tatiana Maslany's Jen finds herself helping defend former colleague Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) in court. In the installment, titled 'The People vs. Emil Blonsky', Dennis is suing his ex-lover on the basis that she – a shape-shifting light elf from New Asgard – was pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion.

"It was scripted as 'a celebrity we would never in a billion years believe would date Dennis Bukowski', and I think Jameela Jamil said, 'Oh, I know Megan'," Coiro tells Total Film. "Everybody flipped, especially Tatiana, who is a gigantic Megan fan. One of the great things about working at Marvel is, you know, people wanna work for Marvel so she came onboard."

While Pug (Josh Segarra) has been assigned the case, Jen's history with Dennis comes in handy, and she winds up testifying on his behalf – preaching to the jury that he is delusional enough to believe that Megan would want to go out with him. Towards the end of the episode, it's revealed Megan has been watching the trial the whole time, and she's so impressed with Jen, she signs up to GLK & H as a client... and in the post-credits scene, the pair twerk in celebration of their new working relationship.

"One of the best moments of the entire shoot was their dancing scene – and it was written very last minute," explains Coiro. "Tatiana was so excited, she was almost shaking with excitement because she got to do this scene with somebody that she loves and looks up to so much. We were all blown away because Tatiana held her own twerking with Megan. It was amazing… in her little mo-cap suit."

Also starring Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues on Thursday, September 7. While we wait for the next episode to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.