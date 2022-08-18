She-Hulk viewers think the show is already setting up Hulk's next adventure

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have only released one half-hour episode so far, but fans think the show is already setting up Hulk's next adventure – and that it'll fill in the gap between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok.

In the new Marvel series' premiere, lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) – yep, that Bruce Banner – get into in a car accident, when an unusual-looking aircraft appears out of nowhere during a road trip. In the crash, some of Bruce's blood mixes with some of Jennifer's, turning her into the titular green being.

Later, Bruce drags Jen to a secret beachside laboratory, where he tries to teach her how to manage her rage and newfound powers. She's much better at reining it in than he was at first, though. "Did we hit a spaceship?" Jen asks Bruce during their time in Mexico, to which he replies: "Sakaaran Class-Eight courier craft. Probably trying to deliver a message. I gotta get to the bottom of that. You know, weird stuff just kinda finds you when you're a Hulk."

Responding to the moment on Twitter, one viewer speculated: "This is probably hinting us to future WORLD WAR HULK MOVIE. Might reveal what Bruce went through after AOU to Ragnarok, what really happened in this gap might lead us to the future Hulk Project!"

"First Episode of #SheHulk down and damn they did it great. But they also pretty much just confirmed World War Hulk movie is gonna happen," another tweeted, referring to the 2007 comic series that saw Hulk exiled to space, an event that also featured Hulk's son Skaar.

"Those damn Marvel Trademarks leaks might actually be true because I think they're teasing a Hulk movie in one She-Hulk scene," another pondered.

The Sakaarans first appeared in the MCU in Thor: The Dark World, and have shown up in Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, What If? and Thor: Love and Thunder since. A sentient insectoid race – although there are a few humanoids among them – they've often been depicted as soldiers for hire, employed by the likes of Ronan the Accuser and Thanos. Only time will tell if they get more than a mention in She-Hulk as it carries on.

For now, episode 1 is streaming on Disney Plus. Also starring Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Josh Segarra, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Roth, the show is set to continue on Thursday, August 25. While we wait, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.