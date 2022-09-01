She-Hulk director explains why Jameela Jamil's Titania isn't in every episode

Where there's a superhero, there's usually a villain or two, and despite the fact that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is arguably more interested in its titular character's personal life than it is her city-saving antics, it still has a baddie: Titania. Three episodes in, though, and she's barely been in it – but there's a big benefit to that, according to director Kat Coiro.

"So much of what I think is fresh about the show is it really is about a woman living a very regular life even though she happens to be imbued with these superpowers and so, while we play into some of the tropes of the genre – like villains! – we have the luxury of a series that doesn't have a ticking plot clock," the filmmaker explains to Total Film.

"It's really about getting to know the characters and getting to see these moments you never get to see when something is totally plot-driven. So we tease Titania. She will come back but she doesn’t need to come back immediately, and that way we get to really get to know our characters."

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk centers on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a 30-something lawyer, as she juggles her work and increasingly disappointing personal life. Turns out, both are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7-inch superhero. The very first episode ends with an important trial of hers being gatecrashed by Jameela Jamil's brash Titania, and a reluctant Jen being forced to transform into her green-skinned counterpart in front of her peers to take down the flashily dressed influencer.

While we're only a short way into She-Hulk nine-episode run, we wouldn't be surprised if there's another bigger bad waiting to surprise us as the finale draws closer. Loki initially framed Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the TVA as the main antagonists of the show, before Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains rocked up, while Hawkeye kept Kingpin hidden until episode 5. Let's not forget that wild Sharon Carter reveal in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, either, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for She-Hulk to do something similar.

Also starring Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues on Thursday, September 7. While we wait for the next episode to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.