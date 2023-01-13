Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore try to con John Lithgow in first Sharper trailer

Sebastian Stan swaps Marvel superhero for a con-man in the first trailer for Apple TV Plus movie Sharper. The A24 film, which is being described as a neo-noir heist thriller, also stars Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, John Lithgow, and Julianne Moore – and promises plenty of backstabbing and betrayal.

Set to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings, the atmospheric promo, which you can watch above, sees Stan's character caught red-handed trying to rob $1000 from Lithgow's wealthy city slicker. "If you're going to steal, steal a lot," Lithgow's character lectures Stan's, as it becomes apparent that Stan is the son of Moore, the woman who Lithgow has just started dating. "Of course I like him, he's a billionaire," Moore's character says with a grin in a later scene. Stan's thief might not be the only one looking to pinch his money...

"No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment," the official synopsis reads.

In the clip, it's also made clear that Smith is playing Lithgow's estranged son, and becomes the target for Stan and his accomplice (Middleton) when they realize how strained his relationship is with Lithgow. "I always assumed my son would inherit all this. He doesn't have the fortitude, he's weak," Lithgow admits to Moore, while Stan eavesdrop before things get complicated when Middleton's character starts to develop feelings for "mark" Smith.

Sharper was directed by Benjamin Caron, who has previously helmed titles such as Sherlock and The Crown. It is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on February 17.

