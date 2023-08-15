Absolutely wild werewolf horror comedy directed by Fast & Furious star gets release date

Fast & Furious star Sung Kang is making his feature film directorial debut with horror comedy Shaky Shivers – and the film finally has a US release date.

The trailer, which you can watch below, sees two friends encounter all kinds of weird things on a trip to the woods, including a (fake) werewolf – and one of the girls potentially transforms into a werewolf herself – along with what looks like zombies, a magical cult of some kind, and, worst of all, a rude customer.

"After finding herself bitten by a mysterious animal, Lucy becomes convinced that she will transform into a fearsome werewolf," reads the film's synopsis. "Joined by her best friend Karen, the two embark on a wild adventure filled with magic and mayhem, as they look to do battle with a throat-slashing creature ripped right out of an 80s horror movie." Brooke Markham, VyVy Nguyen, Jimmy Bellinger, Erin Daniels, Skyler Day, and Herschel Sparber star.

After screening across multiple festivals, Shaky Shivers will finally arrive in US theaters for one night only this September 21.

Kang, who plays Han in the Fast & Furious franchise, most recently appearing in Fast X, had never directed a feature film prior to Shaky Shivers (he did direct his miniseries Acting for Action with Sung Kang, though).

