Fans of canceled Netflix show launch campaign for season 3 and spin-off

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Netflix cancels a fan favorite series and viewers then immediately rally around a campaign to save the show.

Yes, Shadow and Bone is no more. The adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy novels was scrapped after only two seasons.

Fans of the show responded to the news by demanding a third season, as well as a spin-off surrounding the Crows group which reportedly had scripts ready to go into development.

“We have been working for YEARS, supporting this, we deserve better treatment, we deserve final closure,” one fan wrote in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtags #saveshadowandbone and #renewshadowandbone.

“And the world deserves to watch the most epic heist of the Ice Court unfold,” another added, referring to an event that would have been covered in a third season, given the second season’s heavy hinting of Hringkälla. “Come on, we gotta #SaveShadowAndBone And find someone who will give us a #SixOfCrowsSpinoff.”

And the world deserves to watch the most epic heist of the Ice Court unfoldCome on, we gotta #SaveShadowAndBoneAnd find someone who will give us a #SixOfCrowsSpinoffNovember 16, 2023 See more

Of course, this isn’t the first time Netflix viewers have been disappointed by a sudden cancelation. Everything from Sense 8, to The OA, to last year’s 1899 have garnered a swell of grassroots support from fans under the vast majority of Netflix social media posts in recent times – to little avail.

There is a glimmer of hope, however: multiple canceled Netflix series – including Tuca & Bertie and One Day at a Time – found new homes elsewhere. Maybe the Grishaverse can launch afresh one day?

For more, check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to watch right now.