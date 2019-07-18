SFX hosts the ultimate Dark Crystal fan experience

If you’ve ever wanted to go behind-the-scenes on a production by The Jim Henson Company, have we got a treat in store...

SFX – the world’s number one sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – has teamed up with Netflix and The Jim Henson Company to offer our readers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance up close and personal.

The epic 10-part prequel series to the classic 1982 movie comes to Netflix globally on 30 August. But we’re able to offer you something a little bit extra to bring the television event of the year to life.

Join the SFX team, and fellow readers, as we welcome you to a late night opening of the new immersive exhibition at London’s BFI Southbank on 5 September 2019. You’ll be able to see puppets, props and the stunning sets in real life, getting an in depth look into the craft behind The Henson Company filmmaking process.

You’ll also get a very rare chance to see the brand new documentary, The Crystal Calls: The Making of Dark Crystal Age of Resistance on the big screen – followed by an exclusive Q&A session with legendary artist and designer Brian Froud.

There will also be some exclusive special giveaways!

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and, best of all, they’re absolutely free to SFX readers! All you need to do is sign up for the SFX email newsletter (see below) to receive details on how to get your hands on them.

NB: Our next newsletter goes out at 5.00pm on Friday 16 August. If you miss that, keep an eye on our social media for details!

The schedule for An Evening With Brian Froud is as follows:

5.30pm Entrance to NFT3 cinema, BFI Southbank, London

5.45pm The Crystal Calls: The Making of Dark Crystal Age of Resistance screening (1hr25min running time)

7.15pm Q&A with Brian Froud

8pm Close. Ticket includes two hour exclusive late night entrance to the exhibition.

See you on Thra!