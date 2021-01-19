Sex Education: Asa Butterfield teases season 3 plot details and time jump

Sex Education season 3 is on its way – and leading man Asa Butterfield has given us the first hints at what we can expect from the next instalment of the hit Netflix show.

Butterfield plays Otis, an awkward teenager whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. Otis runs a sex advice clinic at his high school, despite not having any sexual experience of his own.

“There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger,” Butterfield told The Guardian . “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”

On Otis’ will-they-won’t-they relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey), Butterfield added: “Their relationship continues to develop in season three. We also explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfilment from helping people?”

And, if you’ve seen any photos of Butterfield with facial hair, don’t worry. “We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a moustache. I can exclusively reveal it’s not real,” the actor added. “It’s a stunt ’tache. And thankfully it doesn’t last the whole season. I don’t think anyone could bear looking at that thing for long.”